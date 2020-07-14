Waterford - Mary Elizabeth Bracknell, 98, of Waterford and Naples, Fla. passed away in the comfort of her home July 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Cambridge, Mass. Nov. 18, 1921, to Elizabeth Shanley Connolly and John Connolly. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and Cambridge Latin High School.
Mary married Richard Frederic Bishop in January of 1938. Together they had two children, Virginia Marie and Richard Frederic Jr. Mary was widowed when Richard passed away at Bethesda Naval Hospital while traveling back from his service in World War II. Three years later, Mary met James Bracknell and they were married for 67 years until his passing June 1, 2015. Mary lived the life of a Navy family as James completed 20 years of service in the U. S. Navy Submarine Service including service in World War II. In their free time, Mary and James loved the ocean and spending time at the beach and on their boat. They were avid fishermen and she loved to come home and make dinner with their catches. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends can all account the memories made on the water with Mary and Jim. Her holiday meals were incomparable, always filled with special details and beautiful presentations from apps to desserts.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Virginia M. Sweat of Pawcatuck; four grandchildren, Linda Sweat (partner Mike Galli) of Charlestown, R.I., Deborah Pratt (husband Joseph) of Pawcatuck, John Sweat (wife Carol) of Scotland, and James Sweat of Jeffersonville, Vt. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren, Lyndsay Pratt, Alexandra Pratt, Noah Sweat, Elizabeth Sweat, Nathaniel Sweat, and Emily Sweat; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her six siblings, Ruth Conkey, Lillian Crawford, Florence Spry, John "Benny" Connolly, Leonard Connolly, and Edward Connolly; and her son Richard F. Bishop Jr.
Services will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Ste. 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
