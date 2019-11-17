|
|
Groton - Mary Elizabeth Ferrell, 88, died suddenly Oct. 3, 2019, following a fall. Born Mary Elizabeth Stone, she graduated from high school in Manchester, N.H. She met and married Henry Georgi and they moved to Groton, where she became a lifelong resident. Henry died suddenly in 1968, leaving her with two children to support. She later met and married David Ferrell in 1973, a widower with two teenaged sons. David also died suddenly Sept. 26, 2019. They shared a life of adventure by taking many cruises, traveling around the world, spending winters in Florida and boating with friends as members of both the Power Squadron and Shennecossett Yacht Club.
As a young widow, Mary accepted a position as a teacher's aide at Claude Chester Elementary School, where she worked for two years. In later years, she volunteered both by shelving books at the Bill Memorial Library and working at the book store run by Child and Family Services. She was a Rainbow Girl Past Worthy Advisor in Manchester, N.H. and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Niantic. She was also an active member of the Groton Congregational Church. She was a long-time member of the Thames Craft Guild of Groton.
She is survived by one sister Carolyn Simpson of Medfield, Mass.; two children, Sharon Davis of Raynham, Mass. and Henry Georgi of Groton; two stepsons, Donald Ferrell of Bucksport, Maine and Stephen Ferrell of Ridgeville, S.C.; as well as two grandsons; three stepgrandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument Street. Burial will take place at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, a the Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, N.H.
Donations in her memory may be directed to either the Bill Memorial Library, 240 Monument St, Groton, CT 06340; or to the Restoration Fund of the Groton Congregational Church.
Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or sign the guest book.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019