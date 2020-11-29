Niantic - Mary Elizabeth (Coleman) Hamel of Niantic, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 90. Mary was born Nov. 7, 1930, in Quincy, Mass. to Roderick and Emma (Craft) Coleman.
She grew up on the island of Nantucket, where she graduated from Nantucket High School in 1948. She pursued a career in nursing, and attended school in Boston for one year. She met her husband Joseph Hamel on Nantucket, where he was stationed with the Coast Guard at Sankaty Head Lighthouse. Mary and Joseph got married March 3, 1951, and had three children together: Eric, Shelly and Joseph. They raised their family in Nantucket, Malden, Mass. and Montville, before moving to Niantic in 1986.
Mary's greatest joy was her husband and family, and she remained close with her children and grandchildren throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and worshipped at St. Agnes Church in Niantic, where she was a longtime member of the Women's Club. She took great pride in her home, and her hobbies included reading, building dollhouses, quilting, knitting and crocheting, and painting. Mary and Joseph also enjoyed camping for over 50 years, and were active members in the Seaport Sam RV Club. Mary loved the water and spent time every day looking out her front window at Niantic Bay. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 69 years; her daughter Shelly Hirsch of Colchester; her son Joseph Hamel and his wife Carol of Fayetteville, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her son Eric Hamel; and her son-in-law John Hirsch.
Due to current precautionary health measures, public services will be held at a later date. Online Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Hamel's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
