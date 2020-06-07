Voluntown - Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hardesty, of Voluntown died May 16, 2020. Beth was born in New Iberia, La. Feb. 14, 1962, to Mary "Connie" Hardesty and Michael A. Hardesty.
Beth will be sadly missed by her mother Mary C. Hardesty; brother Michael A. Hardesty; sister Casey Cyr Gash; niece Lucy Cyr, from Mystic; and long-time partner and soulmate, David "Dave" Ahrens, from Voluntown; and countless friends. Beth is predeceased by her father Michael A. Hardesty.
Beth attended many schools, as her father, a naval aviator, was stationed in California, Texas, Italy, Virginia and Groton. Growing up, Beth loved nature, books, music and film. Beth graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1980. She became a massage therapist after graduating from the National Holistic Institute in Emeryville, Calif.
Ever since Beth was a small child, she loved and cared for animals, and she became a passionate animal rights advocate. Beth worked as a tour manager for Greenpeace USA in California before returning to Connecticut. Beth volunteered at Kitty Harbor Cat Sanctuary in Griswold and Mitchell Farm Equine Retirement in Salem. Beth and Dave had been building a Farmed Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Colorado, which he plans to continue.
Beth cherished her dogs, Callie Girl and Beto; cats, Scouty Scout - her favorite, Gabby and Dulcy; and "angel" dogs, Duchess, Mirabai, Talulah, Gracie, and Sundance; and "angel" cats, Atticus, Punkin' Puss, Silver, Clyde, Christian, Jessie Jem, Dashel, Linus, Tigger, Cinderella and Gatina.
Beth was a sweet soul, loving daughter, sister, friend, partner and caregiver to people and animals. In lieu of flowers, it would honor Beth if you could adopt a rescue animal, or contribute your time or donations to an animal sanctuary. One of Beth's favorites is The Gentle Barn, https://www.gentlebarn.org/donate/
The family will have a private service at the Dinoto Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life at a later date. For further obituary information or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.