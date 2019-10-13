|
Mystic - Mary Elizabeth (Huth) Lynch passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Born at home in Bolivar, Ohio, Sept. 7, 1924, she was the daughter of Irvin Felix and Cornelia Elizabeth (Robbins) Huth.
After attending Bolivar schools, Mary graduated from The Ohio State University in 1947. She was an economist at the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics for many years, primarily concerned with the Consumer Price Index.
Upon retirement, she moved to Annapolis, Md., where she volunteered at the local hospital and the Visitors' Bureau. She also became an avid fan of all United States Naval Academy athletic teams. In 2004, she relocated to Mystic to be close to her daughter. She was one of the very first residents at the StoneRidge Retirement Community, and one of the four ladies who were there to celebrate the dining room's "opening night."
Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband James R. Lynch; her sisters, Anna Catherine Davis, Irene Schrock and Teresa Friend; and by her brothers, Justin and Theodore Huth. She is survived by her brother Joseph L. (Janet) Huth of Dover, Ohio; sisters-in-law Mary Angela Huth of Bolivar, Ohio and Anne Lynch Falatico of California; her daughter Catherine Lynch (Frederick) Deichmann of Mystic; her grandchildren, Frederick (Christianna) Deichmann, Elizabeth (Michael) Shuler, Brian (Elizabeth Dean) Deichmann and Eric (Margaret) Deichmann; and many nieces and nephews. She took special delight in her great-grandchildren, Will, Audrey, Blakely, Logan, Thomas and Wally.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Cottage at StoneRidge, who wrapped Mary in their loving and compassionate care for the final months of her life, and the kind staff of VITAS Hospice, who watched over her in her final days. May she dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Mary was a communicant at St. Patrick's Church in Mystic, where, at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, a Funeral Mass will be held. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Jim, at a later date.
Mystic Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019