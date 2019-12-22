Home

Brookings-Smith
133 Center Street
Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 942-8815
Mary Elizabeth Monahan


1939 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Monahan Obituary
Waterford - Mary Elizabeth Monahan, 80, passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2019. She was born in Bangor, Maine Sept. 7, 1939.

Mary graduated from the University of Bridgeport, class of 1959. She proudly worked for the United States Navy for over 30 years, culminating her career as a program manager for the Underwater Sound Laboratory at Fort Trumbull in New London and retiring in 1992. Mary travelled extensively during her retirement, and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Waterford Senior Center.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Deb (Ken) Berg, Doug (Deb) Birmingham, Karen (Mike) Bedenbaugh and Kurt (Mimi) Birmingham; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Cornelia Birmingham; and her beloved brother Paul Birmingham.

Burial will be at a private ceremony in Winterport, Maine.

Memorial donations may be made to the Waterford Senior Center, 15 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT, 06385.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
