Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Doris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Cooney (Mitchell) Doris


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Cooney (Mitchell) Doris Obituary
New London - Doris Ellen Cooney Mitchell, 98, formerly of Gordon Court, passed away July 30, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.

She was born July 17, 1921, in New London, the daughter of the late George and May (Dewhurst) Cooney and stepfather Jesse Shonts. A graduate of The Williams School, she was employed as a secretary in the medical practices of Drs. Howard and Mary Ellen Johnson and Dr. George Burton.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, C.W.O. William I. Mitchell, United States Army; two brothers, George and John Cooney; and daughter Susan Mitchell.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea Sullivan and Deborah Weller both of Waterford; sister Janice Hauser; four grandchildren, Jack Sullivan, Bill Sullivan, Susan Sullivan Marelli and Sara Weller; and six great-grandchildren, Nina, Billy and Elaina Sullivan, and Ava, Lilly and Olivia Marelli.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Fairview for the kind and compassionate care they extended to Doris. Special thanks goes to Tiffany Ginther for driving Doris to Stop & Shop and to her twice a week hair appointments with stylist Bruce Davidson.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the private arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Doris' family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now