Bozrah - Mary Ellen Szymanski, beloved wife of Raymond F. Szymanski, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the arms of her husband, Ray. They just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, having been married February 10, 1990, in Bozrah. Mary recently celebrated her 73rd birthday. She was born February 1, 1947, to Cecile Cichonski Parker and Robert Parker in Whitinsville, Mass. She went on to graduate from Northbridge High School in Whitinsville.
Mary worked at Leonard J. Tyl Middle School in Montville as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the Divine Providence National Catholic Church. Mary also was an organizer and promoter of the Ocean Beach Polka-Jam Festival. She owned and operated Szymanski Electric with her husband. Mary and Ray have been doing a live polka-jam radio show as DJs for the last 20 years on WCNI Radio 90.9 FM in New London. Mary was a special kind of woman who was loved by everyone. She was so dynamic and articulate and truly a woman with so much to offer, and taken too soon. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her husband Ray, she leaves behind two children, Kerrie and John Gagnon; four stepchildren: Joshua, Latoya, Corey and Shawna Szymanski; two brothers, Ron (Sally) Parker and Lee (Patty) Parker; three sisters, JoAnn Parker Boudreau, Page Parker and Christan Parker; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert Parker.
The funeral will assemble at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave. and be followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Divine Providence Church. Burial will be at Divine Providence Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020