Bozrah - Mary Ellen Szymanski beloved wife of Raymond F. Szymanski, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the arms of her husband Ray.
They just celebrated their 30 year wedding anniversary, having been married Feb. 10, 1990, in Bozrah.
Mary was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Whitinsville, Mass. and recently celebrated her 73rd birthday. She was the daughter of Cecelia Cichonski Parker and the late Robert Parker Sr. She went on to graduate from Northbridge high school in Whitinsville, Mass. Mary worked at Tyl Middle School in Montville as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the Divine Providence National Catholic Church and was an organizer and promoter of the Ocean Beach Polka-Jam Festival. Mary also owned and operated Szymanski Electric with her husband. Mary and Ray have been doing a live Polka-Jam radio show as DJ's for the last 20 years at WCNI 90.9 FM in New London.
Mary was a special kind of woman, who was loved by everyone. She was so dynamic and articulate, and truly a woman with so much to offer and taken too soon. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her husband Ray, she leaves behind two children, Kerri and John Gagnon; four stepchildren, Joshua, Latoya, Corey, and Shawna Szymanski; two brothers, Ronald A. (Sally) Parker and Lee J. Parker; sister Jo Ann Parker Boudreau; grandchildren, lily and Finnegan; several nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law Aline Parker. Mary was predeceased by her brother Robert A. Parker Jr.
The funeral will assemble at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Divine Providence Church. Burial will be at Divine Providence Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Mar. 18, 2020