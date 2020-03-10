|
New London - Mary Elliott O'Donnell, the loving matriarch of our family, March 8, 2020, departed to join her beloved husband, John Charles O'Donnell, and her precious sons, Terrence Charles O'Donnell and Sean Brian O'Donnell, to be with our Lord. Mary was born to William and Helen Elliott in Boston, Mass., Feb. 12,1927.
Mary worked as a supervisor in long distance and overseas communications for the Bell Telephone Company during World War II. She married the love of her life, John O'Donnell in 1951, and lovingly and faithfully raised five sons and one daughter. She was very active in her church, becoming a Eucharistic minister and chairing the Bereavement Ministry at St. Thomas Moore Church and St. Mary by the Sea Church, both in Narragansett R.I. She passed peacefully at home, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her children.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Margaret O'Donnell of Scotia, N.Y.; sons, Matthew O'Donnell and wife Anne of Assonet, Mass., the Rev. Mark O'Donnell of New London, pastor of the St. Brendan the Navigator Community, Luke O'Donnell of Waterford; and daughter Mary Huribal and husband Dr. Marsel Huribal of Easton; also, her 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral procession will assemble at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 12, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at Langley's Restaurant in Waterford. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 37 Squire St., New London, CT 06320. To see Mary's memorial video, or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020