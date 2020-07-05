East Hartford, Old Lyme - Mary F. Miles, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend left this earthly life July 2, 2020. Born May 12, 1926, she was the only daughter of the late John and Molly (Cooney) Foley. She was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Martin. She was a faithful and devoted wife to her husband, Walter, who passed away in 2004, after 54 years of marriage.Mother to her three daughters and two sons: Patti (Walter) Slozak, of Londonderry, N.H.; Gerri, of County Kerry, Ireland, Mary-Teresa (Phil) Ray, of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael (Chris), of Keene, N.H. and Tom (Jen), of Manchester.Mary was an amazing grandmother to ten grandsons and two granddaughters: Kevin (Jen), Dennis (Marie) and Brian (Kathleen) Slozak; Tim (Jenn) and Jeff (Breanna) Miles; Miles (Jessy) Marillo; Nicky (Maureen), T.J., and Danny (Ewelina) Miles; and Kelli (Drew) Farrington, Kyle and Kaitlyn Ray. She was "G.G." to Kaleigh, Elizabeth, Nathan and Emersyn Slozak; Mason, Logan and Hailey Miles; Grady and Taylor Miles; Lilliane and Sammi Miles; and Jacob and Ellie Marchand. Mary had many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who will miss her dearly.Mary was raised in the Frog Hollow section of Hartford, attended Immaculate Conception School, and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1944. She worked at both the Travelers Insurance Company and Hartford National Bank, from which she retired.Mary was proud of her Irish heritage. Her father was born and raised in Keel, County Kerry, and her mother from Doolin, County Clare. She was a charter member of the Irish American Home in Hartford. A woman of strong faith, she was a daily communicant of Christ the King Parish, Old Lyme. A loyal member of a morning social prayer group, aka the "God Squad," who prayed for anyone and anything, and saw the power of positive prayer. Many Tuesday evenings were spent with a group of ladies known as the "Sew and Sews," who shared everyday tales and some refreshments. For many years, she was a member of the Lyme Senior Center and the Estuary Council of Seniors. Her legacy is her loving family.A visitation hour will be held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday July 11, at Christ the King Church. A Funeral Mass will commence at noon. A private burial will occur at a later date alongside her husband, Walter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Estuary Council of Seniors, Meals on Wheels program, 220 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT, 06475.The funeral Mass will be available to watch live via the below Zoom link or can be accessed on the Christ the King website Daily Mass Zoom link.