|
|
Waterford - Mary G. Nolan, 94, of Waterford passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Gennaro "James" Giordano and Christine Romano Giordano. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph H. Nolan. She was also predeceased by all of her siblings: Thomas Giordano, Louise Procaccini and John Giordano. She is survived by her many nephews and nieces.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 28, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 25, 2019