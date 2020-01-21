|
|
New London - Mary "Sis" Holloway, the beloved wife of James W. Holloway (Deceased), went home to join him and The Lord Jan. 11, 2020, at St. David's Georgetown Hospital in Texas while surrounded by love.
She was born in 1935 in Wilson, N.C. to her mother, Sarah Barnes. She was a long-time resident of New London before relocating to Orange Park, Fla.
She loved to shop and always wanted to look her best. She also enjoyed riding her motorized scooter, so you'd have better kept up!
She is survived by her seven children, James E. Holloway, Mary Holloway-Ramos (Alberto), Cynthia A. Holloway, Larry Holloway (Deceased), Brenda G. Holloway, Elizabeth M. Mayo, Yvonne C. Martin, Robert L. Holloway.
She leaves behind ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The viewing, funeral, and repast will begin with viewing at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Connecticut College's Harkness Chapel in New London. There will be a private interment service afterwards.
Donations can also be made in her honor to The .
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020