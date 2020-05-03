awcatuck - Mary Jane Looney Cleare died April 26, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Mich. Dec. 1, 1929, to Norma Veach Looney and Joseph Whitehead Looney. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Billy; and two daughters, Catherine and Norma.



Mary Jane received her bachelor's degree in English education from Florida State University in 1959, and taught English to junior and senior high school students in Tallahassee at Augusta Raa and Rickards until 1972. She moved to Amherst, Massachusetts and earned her doctoral degree in organizational development. She was an extension professor for the Institute of Public Service at the University of Connecticut from 1976 to 1989. In 2000, she earned her doctorate in clinical psychology from Antioch New England Graduate School, and provided psychotherapy services at Community Services of Martha's Vineyard until her retirement in 2010.



She leaves behind four children, Lucy Gee (Bob), Bruce Cleare (Gail), Penny Cleare and Geoff Cleare (Leslie), ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Her love of teaching, her passion for books, her joy of music and zest for living were an inspiration for all who were fortunate to know her.



To comply with social distancing recommendations, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all her friends take care of each other and those less fortunate, especially those in need of food.



