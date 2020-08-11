1/
Mary Jane (Read) Miller
1955 - 2020
Griswold - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Jane Read Miller July 22, 2020, after an eleven-year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. May the Creator smile on her forever. Mary was born in New London, Sept.16, 1955, to Herbert and Carolyn Read.

Living in Old Lyme before moving to Lisbon, she was educated in Old Lyme, Lisbon and Norwich. She graduated as an LPN from the Norwich Regional Technical School. Mary worked at Backus Hospital and local nursing homes. Always wanting to work with children, she became a certified reading teacher for the Griswold Public Schools system for 28 years.

Mary is survived by husband Glen E. Miller of Griswold; sons William Miller of Griswold and Joshua Miller of Waterford; her brother George and Mary Rose Read of Lisbon; stepson Jason Ferris of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepdaughter Jenifer Bowman of Somerville, S.C.; and nephews, Chris and Nick Read of Lisbon.

We would like to thank the wonderful people at our local hospice group for making our life a little easier in this tough time. We would also like to thank friends and neighbors for their caring and kindness in our time of sorrow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
