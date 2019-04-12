|
Norwich - Mary Jo Arnold, 79, peacefully drifted into the arms of the Lord Monday, April 8th, 2019, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.
Calling Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 180 Elizabeth St., Norwich, CT. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jo's memory may be made to an animal shelter or pet rescue of the donor's choice.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019
