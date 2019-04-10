Norwich - Mary-Jo (Gleason) Jarry, 40, passed away Friday March 22, 2019. Born March 21, 1979, the daughter of John M. and Mary Jo (Mingoia) Gleason in Norwich.



While attending St. Patrick and St. Bernard High School, Mary-Jo was very athletic, participating in baseball, track, and diving. Her passion was gymnastics having spent many years at Flip City. She spent her entire career in the casino industry, working for Mohegan Sun and most recently as a supervisor at Foxwoods. Mary-Jo was special and loved by many, lighting up a room with her beauty and glowing personality. She touched the lives of all who met her and was a devoted mother.



Mary-Jo was predeceased by two brothers, John M. Gleason Jr. and Christopher John Gleason; maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by three daughters, Ivy Lynn Mendez, Joelle Mendez, Briana Mendez; her parents; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends.



Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday April 12, 2019, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St. Norwich. A memorial mass will be at 1 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral, 213 Broadway Norwich, CT. Burial will be private at a later date.



Donations in Mary-Jo's memory for help in supporting her young children can be made to "In Memory of Mary-Jo Gleason-Jarry" Navy Federal Credit Union PO Box 3100 Merrifield, VA 22119-3100.



Published in The Day on Apr. 10, 2019