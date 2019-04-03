Waterford - Mary Joan (Santangelo) Gentile, 87 of Waterford, entered eternal life April 1, 2019, at home in the company of her loving family. She was born June 12, 1931, in New London the daughter of the late Salvatore and Fannie (Fortunato) Santangelo. Mary attended local school in New London and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute. She was united, in marriage, to Cosmo S. Gentile on Aug. 4, 1962, in St. Joseph Church. Mrs. Gentile was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, an active member of the Ladies Guild for many years and a member of the Lions Club in Waterford. Besides her, husband Cosmo, of nearly 57 years. She is survived by three children; Cosmo J. and wife DeAnne Gentile of R.I., Albert Gentile, Maryelizabeth and husband Thomas Tryon all of Uncasville; two grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Gentile; two sisters, Louise Morgan and Fannie Santangelo. She was predeceased by two sisters, Viola Howatt and Lucy Johnson.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, New London.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Center for Hospice Care, 229 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360, or Visiting Angels Home Care, 1 Fort Hill #9 Groton, CT 06340. Mary's family would like to thank Hospice and visiting Angels for their kind and wonderful care. Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary