|
|
Norwich - Mary Katherine MacNeil, 96, passed from this life to the next Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Norwich May 11, 1923, to John and Katherine Golembiewski. After attending Norwich Free Academy, she married Charles MacNeil Aug. 24, 1940. They shared 69 years together before his passing.
While Charlie served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Mary joined thousands of other wives helping the war effort at home as a factory piece worker. She and Charlie made their home in Norwich and Oakdale, where they raised six children, five of whom remain to mourn her loss: Charles Gregory MacNeil (Kathy) of Sterling, John MacNeil (Monica), Charlotte Wildowsky (Bill), Colleen Freeman (Carl), all of Oakdale, and Antoinette Spada (Dan) of East Lyme. She also leaves 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Michael and David; daughter Therese; and sister Josephine Johnson.
She was a stay-at-home mom for most of her life. However, in her 70s, she went to work at her daughter Charlotte and son-in-law Bill's businesses, Good Buy Charlie's and All That Laundromat. Firmly believing one must "use it or lose it," She remained there for 15 years, working well into her 80s.
A devout Catholic, Mary seldom missed Sunday Mass. As she entered her 90s, she wondered what was her place in the world? What did she still have to offer? Who needed her? And, she was told that she remained necessary to all who knew and loved her, as an example of how to live, love and endure. Her final role was to give those of us left behind a blueprint to follow and a reason to hope. She so beautifully filled that role. The world is a better place because she lived and a lesser and sadder place without her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 29, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Oakdale, followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 331 E Main Street, Norwich, CT 06360; or the . Church and Allen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020