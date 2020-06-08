Mary Kelbaugh
1924 - 2020
Niantic - Mary Kelbaugh, 96, of Niantic, passed away at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center June 4, 2020. She was born April 16, 1924, in Beaver Meadows, Pa., the daughter of John and Anna Baran Bezick. Her husband William Kelbaugh, whom she married Feb. 20, 1943, predeceased her.

She is survived by a son, Paul Kelbaugh and his wife Patricia, of Niantic; her brother David Bezick and his wife Marylou, of Levittown, Pa.; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her daughter Anita; sisters, Anna, Christina and Margaret; and brothers, Carl, John and Michael.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, interment in Union Cemetery will be private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left on Mary's memorial page at neilanfuneralhome.com. Mary loved animals; any donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of the U.S., ASPCA or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Day on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
