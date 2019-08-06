|
|
North Franklin - Mary Lou Herman, 70, of North Franklin passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, with her beloved husband by her side.
She was born April 7, 1949. She married the love of her life, Louis Randolph Herman Nov. 21, 1970. She graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1967. She also graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved working with young children. She then worked alongside her husband in his tax office for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Alton and Ruth Browning; and her son Louis Robert Herman. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Louis Randolph Herman; and her daughter Joyce Graham who were both instrumental in her care to enable her to live the end of her life in the comfort of her own home; along with her grandchildren, Jack, Hannah and Ethan Graham who sat by her side for many hours over the last three years keeping her company. She is also survived by her daughter, Allison Morris; and her other loving grandchildren, Brianna, Julia, Makayla, Joshua, Kelsey and Jenna. Also, by her sons-in-laws, Eric Graham and Danny Morris and daughter-in-law Tracy Herman. Special thanks to her dear friend Marilyn Stevenson for visiting her so many times and her wonderful caregiver Agnes Ardoo.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Church & Allen Funeral Service, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT. All are welcome to join us to celebrate this wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be forever loved and missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Walk to End Alzheimer's" team organized by Hannah Graham at . Click on "Donate to a Walker". Hannah's team name is "March for Mary".
Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2019