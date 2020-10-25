Ledyard - Mary L. Butler, 77, of Ledyard, beloved wife of Edward Butler, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born Feb. 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Vera Horner of Madison.
Mary grew up on a farm in Madison, and upon graduating from high school, attended Hartford Hospital School of nursing. After graduating in 1963, she went to work as a nurse at Norwich State Hospital, where she would meet her future husband Edward Butler. While at the hospital, she worked on the wards attending to patients, and later in the education department, teaching new nurses with her experience. She was known for her kind heart and compassion both at work and throughout her life.
Edward and Mary were married in 1965. A marriage that lasted for 55 years. They were a perfect match and never had an argument. They settled in Ledyard and raised two children, Aaron Butler of Colchester and Kristin Butler (Lotz) of Collierville, Tenn.
Mary's true passions were gardening and antiques. She would spend endless hours tending to her flowers and plants. Ultimately, her garden consumed the entire back yard. She was also very fond of her antique button collection - always offering to show it to anyone who came to the house. She was a caring, considerate and generous person. Mary obtained her master's degree in education from Eastern Connecticut State University. She was able to obtain a 3.95 GPA, while working full time and raising two children.
Mary fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's - a battle which lasted over ten years. She was a strong woman who never complained or felt sorry for herself. Her focus remained on others right up to the end.
Besides her husband and two children, Mary leaves behind her two sisters, Elizabeth Abrams and Irene Blakeslee; her two brothers, Jack Horner and Thomas Horner; her son-in-law Matthew Lotz; granddaughter Emily Lotz; and her daughter-in-law Janet Butler. She is predeceased by her brother William Horner Jr.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no calling hours. The burial ceremony will be private with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/ct
.