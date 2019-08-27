|
Mystic - Mary Louise Rice, 72, of Mystic, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic.
Mary was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Lynn, Mass. to Edwin Barnicott and Thelma Starrett. She married Gary Rice Sr. of Waterford in 1966 and they were married for 40 years.
Mary worked as a Computer Laboratory Technician at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St. in New London.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019