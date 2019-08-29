|
|
Mystic - Mary Louise Rice, 72, of Mystic passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by a staff who loved her.
Mary was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Lynn, Mass. to Edwin Barnicott and Thelma Starrett. She graduated Vicenza Italian American High School and attended Sullivan Business College. She married Gary Rice Sr. of Waterford in 1966 and they were married for 40 years.
Mary worked as a Computer Laboratory Technician for over 30 years at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Everybody knew Mary. Mary loved to knit and would knit garments for everyone. She never had enough yarn though (wink). The yarn shops will miss Mary!
Mary was the oldest of five siblings and played the role of older sister and best friend to all.
Mary is survived by her son Gary Rice Jr.; daughter Erica (Rice) Jacques; grandchildren, Cassandra Rice, Brianna Rice, Ashley Jacques, Adam Jacques and Samantha Jacques; brothers, Ed Barnicott and Paul Barnicott; sisters, Ruth Anne Sapp and Paula Keally. Mary is predeceased by parents, Edwin and Thelma; and daughter-in-law Donna Rice.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Memorial Service starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St. in New London.
The family suggests donations to Joslin Diabetes Center, 194 Howard Street, New London, CT. 06320.
Please visit www.byles .com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Mary, your strong will and straight forward personality will be missed.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019