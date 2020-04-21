Home

Mary Louise Wysocki


1942 - 2020
Mary Louise Wysocki Obituary
Old Lyme - Mary Louise (Nowack) Wysocki, 77, passed away suddenly at her home in Florida April 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1942, in the Bronx, N.Y. to the late Frederick Thomas Nowack and Mary Elizabeth (McDonald) Nowack.

Mary Lou earned her Bachelor of Science from Wagner College and worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Prior to, and upon her retirement she and her husband embarked on 30 cruises and traveled the world over visiting all seven continents. Mary Lou especially enjoyed Africa and Antarctica where she indulged in a "quick dip" in the water. When they were not traveling the globe, they were splitting their time between their homes in Palm Coast, Fla. and Old Lyme.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 26 years, Richard; and many loving cousins. Donations in her memory can be made to the , . Funeral Services will be private and a burial in Woodlawn Cemetery will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020
