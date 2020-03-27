|
|
East Lyme - Dr. Mary Lu Hickman, 94, of East Lyme passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Dr. Hickman was born June 16, 1925, in Honey Grove, Texas to David and Aline Murray and attended medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. Dr.
Hickman was a dedicated and caring physician and spent most of her professional career working to improve the lives of children with special needs. She worked closely with research groups at multiple universities and the March of Dimes and was the recipient of numerous awards. She ended her formal career as the Director of the State of California's Department of Developmental Services. Even in retirement she continued to contribute and helped with design and implementation of the Connecticut Affordable Care Act.
Dr. Hickman, both kind and generous, was respected and loved by all who knew her.
Dr. Hickman is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne Hickman of East Lyme; sons, David Hickman of Los Angeles, Calif., John Hickman of Seattle Wash., and Robert Hickman of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and grandchildren, John, Richard, Sara, and Anthony.
Due to the challenging times we are living in, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Please see a future edition of The Day for service information or visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com to request an email notification when services are scheduled.
Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2020