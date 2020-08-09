Quaker Hill - Mary Lynn DeWolf was born April 21, 1960, in New Haven and passed away Aug. 6, 2020. Her capacity for love was and will be forever felt by everyone in her life.
Her favorite role in life, and the most important, was being a remarkable mother to her children, whom she loved dearly, and who adored her. Her dream was to have a big family and fill her home with love, laughter and hospitality. Mary was incredibly talented and creative, always painting landscapes and crocheting bundles of scarves and blankets, all the while standing as the rock for both her immediate and extended family. When she wasn't being creative with paint or yarn, she was in the kitchen cooking or baking the most delicious dishes ever tasted to those who were lucky enough to try. She welcomed into her home anyone, always with a smile and open arms. There is not one person in Mary's family that she has not personally helped; and they will forever be touched by her selflessness. Dogs and animals were another love of hers: she was maternal to her core and it showed anytime she adopted another puppy or rabbit or bird. Mary's legacy will be her endless reserve of love, happiness and warmth. Her family will strive every day to fulfill that legacy.
Mary is survived by her husband, Todd DeWolf; her children: Kyle, Lucia, Issa, Catlin, Tia and Timothy; her siblings: Frank, Charlotte, David, William and Lee; and her mother Charlotte; and her many nieces and nephews; and her puppies, Hope and Faith. She is preceded in death by her father Frank: and her son Dakota.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, at St. Mary Cemetery in New London. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
