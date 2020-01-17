Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Rte 2-A
Preston, CT
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
The Island Cemetery
Block Island, CT
Mary M. Babcock


1938 - 2020
Mary M. Babcock Obituary
Norwich - Mary M. Babcock, 81, a longtime Norwich resident, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Born in Waterbury she was the daughter of Dr. Harold T. Gilmour and Sara A. (Straw) Gilmour and the loving wife of Robert W. Babcock for 60 years.

Mary grew up in Waterbury and received her nursing degree from the William W. Backus Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She worked as a registered nurse at the former Summit Healthcare Center in Jewett City.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Her Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at St. James Episcopal Church, Route 2-A, Preston. Burial will take place on Block Island at 12:30 pm. Monday, on Block Island.
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020
