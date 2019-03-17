Gales Ferry - Mary Manousos age 88 died Mar. 7, 2019. She was the daughter of Andonis and Eugenia Dimitrakis. Mary's beloved husband James Monousos predeceased her in death.



Mary worked for over 30 years as a research scientist at Pfizer.



Mary was shy and gentle but met life's challenges with courage and strength. She was an excellent cook and ardent gardener and world traveler. She lavished her love and affection on her younger sister Hrisey Zegger and on her godson/nephew Anthony Zegger. She was also a loving Aunt to her nieces, Patty (Steve) Tedesco, Kathy Manousos; and nephew, Steve Manousos. She was also the cousin of Anna Kiladis, Kate Arniotis and James Demetrakis. She will be missed by her family for her generosity of spirit and for her whole-hearted commitment of their welfare.



A memorial service for Mary will be held at a later date.