Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church
Wellington, FL
Mary Margaret Alfalla


1942 - 2019
Mary Margaret Alfalla Obituary
Wellington, Fla. - Mary Margaret (Donovan) Alfalla, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Wellington, Fla. She was born Jan. 11, 1942, the daughter of Margaret and Kenneth Donovan.

A native of New London, Mary is survived by her husband Tony; son Brent; daughters, Lynn, Deborah, and Lenise; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved son Robert Perry; and brothers, Kenneth and Robert Donovan.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church, Wellington, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS) or Connecticut MS Chapter.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019
