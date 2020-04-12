|
Groton - Mary Morris Phillips, 84, of Groton passed away April 6, 2020. She made the world a brighter place when she was born in Scranton, Pa. July 15, 1935. She was the daughter of Rhys James Phillips and Martha Morris Phillips. She grew up in Scranton and graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1953. She graduated from Penn State University in 1957, with a degree in teaching.
In 1958, she married Ensign John A. Bevan. As a U.S. Navy wife, she lived in Norfolk, Va., Monterey, Calif. and Gales Ferry. Mary loved spending time with family and friends, taking lake vacations, singing and playing the piano, reading, and attending volleyball, baseball and basketball games to cheer on her grandchildren. She was known for her beautiful smile, her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. She was very proud of her Welsh heritage.
Mary was an incredible mom to her three girls. She leaves behind her daughters, Laura Bevan Shaw and her husband Jeff Shaw of Southington, Lynn Bevan Coletta and her husband Mark Coletta of Lebanon and Amy Bevan of Groton. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: RJ Shaw, Meghan Coletta, Devon Coletta, Ted Shaw, Emily Coletta and Brett Shaw. Her grandchildren all adored their Nana.
She is survived by her devoted brother, Colonel Rhys J. Phillips, USMC (Ret.). Her close cousin, Thomas Morris predeceased her.
She taught school at Juliet Long School in Gales Ferry. She then went back to school to become a library technical assistant and worked at the Gales Ferry Library for 17 years.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry, where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir, taught Sunday school, coordinated a prayer shawl knitting group and participated in many of the church's concerts and musical productions. She was a life-long girl scout and a leader for many years.
She will be cremated and her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden of the United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In keeping with her warm hearted and fun loving personality, the family requests that you hug a loved one, do a good deed, read a book, tell a joke or make a memorial donation to the Girl Scouts of America or the Gales Ferry Librar
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020