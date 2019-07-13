Groton - Mary (Cardellichio) Morrison, 91, passed away July 11, 2019, at Fairview after a seven-year battle with dementia. She was born April 2, 1928, in Natick Mass., the daughter of Vincenzo and Filomena (Capano) Cardellichio.



Mary was a lifelong resident of Groton and a graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School. She worked at Electric Boat in her early years but devoted most of her time to raising her two daughters.



Mary took pride in maintaining a welcoming home and enjoyed preparing and baking for the holidays, especially her Italian cookies and homemade cannoli she made each Christmas. She loved music, singing and playing the piano. She was a devoted Christian involved in many church activities.



Mary will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, optimism, and compassion for others. She was the go-to person for advice, a shoulder to cry on, and an excellent listener.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda Morrison; and predeceased by her daughter, Sandra (Morrison) McNivens.



Special thanks to Mary's Fairview family for 2 & 1/2 years of exceptional care, love and joy; and for their support and compassion during her last days.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to Fairview Odd Fellows Home of Connecticut, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.



Funeral services will be private.