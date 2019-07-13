Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Mary Morrison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Morrison


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Morrison Obituary
Groton - Mary (Cardellichio) Morrison, 91, passed away July 11, 2019, at Fairview after a seven-year battle with dementia. She was born April 2, 1928, in Natick Mass., the daughter of Vincenzo and Filomena (Capano) Cardellichio.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Groton and a graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School. She worked at Electric Boat in her early years but devoted most of her time to raising her two daughters.

Mary took pride in maintaining a welcoming home and enjoyed preparing and baking for the holidays, especially her Italian cookies and homemade cannoli she made each Christmas. She loved music, singing and playing the piano. She was a devoted Christian involved in many church activities.

Mary will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, optimism, and compassion for others. She was the go-to person for advice, a shoulder to cry on, and an excellent listener.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Morrison; and predeceased by her daughter, Sandra (Morrison) McNivens.

Special thanks to Mary's Fairview family for 2 & 1/2 years of exceptional care, love and joy; and for their support and compassion during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to Fairview Odd Fellows Home of Connecticut, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.

Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now