Niantic - Mary P. Kleczkowski, 97, passed away peacefully at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford Monday, April 15, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons, East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, CT. The funeral service will commence at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in St. Sophia Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London,CT. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.
A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2019
