Niantic - Mary P. (Ambulos) Kleczkowski passed away peacefully April 15, 2019, with her faithful daughters by her side at Bayview Health Care in Waterford where she resided for the past four years. Born in Manchester, Nov. 29, 1921, Mary was the daughter of immigrant parents, Perry and Victoria (Stevens) Ambulos. She was proud of being first generation born in America and of her Greek heritage.



Mary had a spirit of adventure, eloping with her true love Stanley, "Stas" in 1945. Married for 56 years until his passing in 2001, together they raised their family in Niantic.



Mary graduated from Manchester High School where she was in the Girl Reserves, Commercial and Debating Clubs, and played Field Hockey. Mary spent many of her early years as a waitress and bookkeeper helping her father in his restaurants, The Tea Room in Manchester and Perry's in Niantic.



Before her retirement, she was employed as Head Cook at Lillie B. Haynes Elementary School in East Lyme. Mary enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Lads and Lassies Square Dance Club in East Lyme. She was also a member of TOPS, CT 121 Waterford, The Polish American Auxiliary and The American Legion Auxiliary. Mary was a member of St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London.



Mary was the loving mother of two sons and two daughters, Perry and his wife Claudia of Brockton, Mass. William and his wife Karen of Newington, Victoria and her husband Kevin O'Connor of Niantic and Katherine of Niantic. She was the dear sister to three brothers, George (Marge) of East Lyme, CT, Nicholas (Merlene) of Skowhegan, ME, and Charles (Carlene) of Niantic, CT. Mary shared a special bond with her cousin, Bessie Mountzoures of Niantic. Mary cherished her seven grandchildren, adored her five great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She was a special Aunt to her many nephews and nieces.



Besides her husband Stanley, Mary was predeceased by her sister Bessie Ambulos; grandson Ryan Kleczkowski; cousin Peter Carambelas; and nieces, Valerie Baltronis and Cynthia Pietrycha.



The family would like to thank Bayview Health Care and all who helped make Mary's life more comfortable in her later years.



Mary was a very kind, generous and beautiful lady. She touched the lives of all who knew her. Mary's laughter and love of life will be sadly missed.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Thomas L Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic CT. The funeral service will commence at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday April 24, in St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St. New London, CT. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St, New London.



