Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Waterford, CT
Mary Patricia Korenkiewicz


1960 - 2019
Mary Patricia Korenkiewicz Obituary
Waterford - Mary Patricia Korenkiewicz (Folan), 58, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif. Aug. 8, 1960. She was the daughter of Anne Folan and the late Martin Folan. Mary will always be remembered for her quick wit, practical jokes, and her unwavering unconditional love for everyone close to her. She spent many years caring for others working as a CNA at Fountainview Care Center. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by three brothers and one sister, as well as her son Kevin Korenkiewicz; daughters, Rachel Korenkiewicz and Cassandra Carignan. She had three grandchildren and a large extended family. She spent the last few years residing with her partner Richard Morse.

A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Paul Church in Waterford. Burial will be private at a later date.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, Niantic is assisting the family.www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 17, 2019
