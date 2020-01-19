|
|
Stonington - Mary Patricia McCabe, 87, of Stonington, entered eternal life Jan. 15, 2020. Mary was born in Boston, Mass. June 17, 1932, to Edward and Catherine Joyce. It was there she met and married William D. McCabe. Together they raised six children in the Mystic/Stonington area.
After 41 years of marriage, Mr. McCabe entered eternal life in December 1992. Mary also was predeceased by her beloved sons, Dennis McCabe in December 2015, and Brian McCabe in April 2017. Mary's survivors include her daughter Patricia Daden and husband, Gary of Vergennes, Vt.; daughter Kathleen McCabe of Stonington; daughter Joyce Conlon and husband, Michael of Stonington; son William McCabe and wife Sandra of Mystic; daughter-in-law Rhonda McCabe of Mystic; and daughter-in-law Nicole McCabe of Syracuse, N.Y. In addition, she leaves 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to mom's lovely caregiver, Mary Anna, and Dr. Joseph Dotolo .
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1. A funeral Mass at 10 a.m. will follow and be celebrated at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main St. Mystic. Her burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020