|
|
Waterford - Mary S. Glikos, 90, of Waterford passed away unexpectedly May 2, 2019, at her home.
Mary was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY to Stamatios and Aglaia Glikos.
She is predeceased by her brother James Gilkos of Waterford; sister Eleni (Helen) Glikos Demoleas of Elizabeth, N.J.; nieces, Persefoni (Virginia) Demoleas Repousis of Clark, N.J., Aglaia (Clara) Demoleas Pantazes of Md. She is survived by her niece, Demetria Kathryn Demoleas of Elizabeth, N.J., Sotereas Pantazes of Timonium, Md.; great-nieces, Eleni Pantazes Gonelli Of Charlotte, N.C. and Eleni Clare Demoleas of Elizabeth N.J. as well as 5 great-great nieces and nephews.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019