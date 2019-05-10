Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Glikos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Glikos


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary S. Glikos Obituary
Waterford - Mary S. Glikos, 90, of Waterford passed away unexpectedly May 2, 2019, at her home.

Mary was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY to Stamatios and Aglaia Glikos.

She is predeceased by her brother James Gilkos of Waterford; sister Eleni (Helen) Glikos Demoleas of Elizabeth, N.J.; nieces, Persefoni (Virginia) Demoleas Repousis of Clark, N.J., Aglaia (Clara) Demoleas Pantazes of Md. She is survived by her niece, Demetria Kathryn Demoleas of Elizabeth, N.J., Sotereas Pantazes of Timonium, Md.; great-nieces, Eleni Pantazes Gonelli Of Charlotte, N.C. and Eleni Clare Demoleas of Elizabeth N.J. as well as 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now