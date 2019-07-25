Mystic - Mary S. Hulme died peacefully at home in Mystic July 17. She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa. Her parents were John C. Sergeant and Ethel (Meyer) Sergeant. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Steven E. Hulme of Mystic; two children, Thomas L. Hulme of Cambridge, Mass., Eva S. Hulme of Woodstock; and grandson Graham A Sweetnam.



Mary attended Northern Iowa University. She was a gifted artist and craft person with a great love of children and young people. She was an Associate of the Order of the Holy Spirit and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic. She was a person known for her compassion and kindness; providing care for friends, neighbors, and others who were ill or suffering in some way. She was a source of gentleness and an inspiration to others, having won her own victory over a rare form of cancer in 1993.



There will be no formal funeral. Family members and friends are asked to pray for the repose of her soul at their own place of worship.



In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness or a gift in her memory may be made to: Ascension Hermitage and Sanctuary at Muddy Paw Farm, PO Box 52, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Published in The Day on July 25, 2019