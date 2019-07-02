|
Gales Ferry - Mary T. (Griffin) Farago, 87, of Gales Ferry, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a long illness.
She was the wife of the late Arthur C. Farago who recently passed away in 2018.
Born in New York, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa (Meere) Griffin.
Mary leaves her three children, Christine Schmidt and Lydia DelGrosso both of Ledyard and Stephen Farago of Southington; and five grandchildren.
Services will be private.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 2, 2019