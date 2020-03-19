|
Westerly - Mary Theresa (Moosey) Blanton, of Elm Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 101. She was the wife of the late Osie W. Blanton.
Mary was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed traveling with her late sister when she was not spending time with family. She was affectionately known as "Little Mary" at The Elms where she had enjoyed the last 3 1/2 years.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas Blanton and wife Jean of Englewood, Fla., David Blanton of Pawcatuck and Sandra Keeler of Clarksville, Va.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by 12 siblings.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2020