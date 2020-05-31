New London - Mary Theresa Tischer, 91, of New London, died May 27, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Care Center in New London. She was born in New London October 14, 1928, the daughter of Alexander and Mary Prezkop Olbrys. In 1948, she married Walter Tischer in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He died December 15, 1989.
Mrs. Tischer was a graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute in New London, class of 1946. She was a member of the Pre-55 WMI Alumni Association, and had been employed at the former Juvenile Shop in downtown New London. She also worked for the family business, A. Tischer & Company. She was an active member of the VFW Post 189 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Tischer is survived by a son, William Tischer and his wife Cynthia, of Quaker Hill; daughter Diane M. Tischer-Kelley and husband Steven, of East Lyme; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately in St. Joseph Church due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a Memorial Celebration will be held when deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary's name to the Gemma Moran Food Center, 374 Broad St., New London, CT 06320. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Mrs. Tischer's family.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.