Mary Theresa Tischer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Mary Theresa Tischer, 91, of New London, died May 27, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Care Center in New London. She was born in New London October 14, 1928, the daughter of Alexander and Mary Prezkop Olbrys. In 1948, she married Walter Tischer in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He died December 15, 1989.

Mrs. Tischer was a graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute in New London, class of 1946. She was a member of the Pre-55 WMI Alumni Association, and had been employed at the former Juvenile Shop in downtown New London. She also worked for the family business, A. Tischer & Company. She was an active member of the VFW Post 189 Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Tischer is survived by a son, William Tischer and his wife Cynthia, of Quaker Hill; daughter Diane M. Tischer-Kelley and husband Steven, of East Lyme; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately in St. Joseph Church due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a Memorial Celebration will be held when deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary's name to the Gemma Moran Food Center, 374 Broad St., New London, CT 06320. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Mrs. Tischer's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved