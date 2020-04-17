|
|
East Ridge, Tenn. - Mary Vick Maynard, 79, of East Ridge, Tenn. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home. She had fought a long, hard battle with Parkinson's disease. Mary was born Nov. 9, 1940.
Mary was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lakeview in Georgia. She loved and served her community for many years as a member of the City of East Ridge Executive Board, City of East Ridge Recreation Program, City of East Ridge Library Board and the City of East Ridge original Hospital Board. She enjoyed playing basketball, softball and camping with her family. Mary played basketball for McMinn County High School in Tennessee.
A loving mother and caregiver, she held a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Education. She has worked as a nurse with Dr. Binder, Erlanger Hospital, TVA and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in 1995.
Mary enjoyed her career as a nurse and helping and caring for others was her passion throughout her life. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert Maynard Sr.; two sons, Robert (Sharon) Maynard Jr. of Chickamauga, Ga. and Charles (Mary Ellen) Maynard of Hoover, Ala.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Meagan and Matthew.
Due to the current national health crisis, the family will have a private Graveside service at McMinn Memory Gardens with Rev. Patrick Cooper officiating. Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Lakeview, 10 Hudson Street, Rossville, GA 30741. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2020