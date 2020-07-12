North Stonington - Mary W. Arzamarski, of North Stonington, passed away March 24, 2020, at the Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic. Mary was born April 19, 1924, in Hopkinton, R.I., the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Fox) Wolstencroft.
She was married for 55 years to the late Corliss Arzamarski . They lived most of their married life in North Stonington, where the built their own home and raised their family. She had worked in material control at Yardney Technical Products in Pawcatuck. Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting and camping. She was a member of the Coachman Country Cousins Camping Club and a member of the North Stonington Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Van Houten, of Westerly and Jean Allison, of Taftville; her son Gary Arzamarski and daughter-in-law Linda L. Arzamarski, of Norwich; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by two sons, James and Steven Arzamarski; and her brother Harold Wolstencroft. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Linda J. Arzamarski, of Fort Myers, Fla. (James's wife).
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Union Cemetery on Pendleton Hill Road in North Stonington. To leave a message of condolence for Mary's family, please visit her memorial at www.churchandallen.com
. The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.