Niantic - Maryann B. Clancy, of Niantic, died May 16, 2019, at home after a sudden illness. She was born October 11, 1937, in Denver, Colo.



She graduated from East Denver High School and Colorado State College, earned a master's degree from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. She continued post-doctoral studies at Stanford and Harvard. She committed her professional life to public education, serving in the various roles of teacher, counselor, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools in the communities of Wheatridge, Colo., Wethersfield, Cranston and South Kingstown, R.I. and Kingston/Newton, N.H. She was also an adjunct professor of education and psychology in various colleges and universities in those areas. After her retirement in 1997, she moved with her husband to Evergreen, Colo. Upon her return to Connecticut in 2005, to be near her beloved family, she became a member of St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Old Lyme.



She was predeceased in 2010, by her husband, William J. Clancy. She is survived by step daughter, Kate Clancy of Niantic; grandsons, Ryan, Brendan, and Nolan Deschenes of Niantic; sister, Dorothy Burger (Robert) of Lake Forest, Calif.; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend and companion, John P. Mullen of East Haddam.



A service of thanksgiving for and celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, Shore Road, Old Lyme. She would like you to remember her by being kind and generous to others. Published in The Day on May 21, 2019