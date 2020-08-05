Niantic - Maryann Morin, 78, of Niantic passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford on what would have been her husband's 84th birthday. She was born Feb. 23, 1942, in Norwich to the late John and Enid (Senser) Perkowski. She was married to the late Fernand Morin Jr. July 4, 1964.
Maryann worked as a mental health worker for the Norwich State Hospital, she then went on the work at Delia's in Uncasville. She volunteered for "The Backus" starting in April 2005 and gave over 9,200 hours of service. Maryann loved playing cards at the Senior Center in Preston. She was an avid Red Sox and UConn Huskies fan. She enjoyed bingo, and bowling, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Heather of Lebanon; a daughter Lori Loughlin and her husband Farrell of Oakdale; grandchildren, Meredith Morin, Benjamin Morin, and Kerri Loughlin; as well as her favorite niece Patty Kucharski; her nephews, Charles Kucharski, and John and Ed Bombard. She is predeceased by brothers, Edward and John Perkowski; and sisters, Caroline Perkowski, Veronica Bombard and Enid Kucharski.
A special thanks to the West Wing Staff at Bayview Healthcare, for going above and beyond.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation, 187 Williams Street, New London, CT. 06320 or to the Mohegan Fire Company, 2029 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
to leave an online condolence for the Morin family.