Stonington - Maryann Stewart Bessette, 91, of Stonington, born July 27, 1928, passed away Dec 16, 2019, joining her husband, Albert, in eternal peace. In addition to Albert, she was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Marie (McCaffery) Stewart; sister Eileen Lalime; and brother Samuel.
Maryann re-entered the workforce while raising her children, engaging in a variety of positions. She was a licensed real estate broker, administrative assistant and teacher aide who retired after 20 years of service with the town of Stonington.
A 90 plus year resident of Stonington, Maryann was involved in civic activities serving as the Stonington Fire District tax collector and tax assessor, Girl Scouts of America leader, volunteer at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and a member of the Stonington Commission on Aging.
Maryann is survived by her daughters, Eleanor Stargardter (Herman) of Coventry and Patricia Fletcher of Weatherford, Texas; and sons, Robert (Marianne K.), Mark (Elizabeth) and Thomas (Susan) all of Pawcatuck; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 (51 Williams Ave) in Mystic Friday, Dec 20. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec 21, at St. Mary Church, 95 Main Street, Stonington. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Edmundite Missions, 1428 Broad Street, Selma, AL 36701, or to the emergency fuel bank at Stonington Human Services, 166 South Broad St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Published in The Day on Dec. 18, 2019