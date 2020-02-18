|
Norwich - Matthew Berton Stuart III, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at the Hartford Hospital. Matthew was born March 12, 1949, in West Point, N.Y., son of the late Matthew Berton Stuart Jr. and Dorothy Thomas Stuart.
He received his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Texas Tech. He married Chery Lynn (Plumley) Stuart June 12, 2010. They have been together for over 21 years.
He loved his work as an engineer, never wanted to retire. He was always thinking outside the box and usually ahead of the times. He especially loved computers and has had several career accomplishments. He wanted to share his knowledge with everyone. Most recently he worked with Connecticut Department of Social Services on implementing its new computer system. He also spent many years completing computer projects for the City of New York and CMS Washington D.C.
Matt had a kindness about him that was undeniable. He loved to travel with his wife Cheryl. He loved learning how other cultures lived, visiting several different countries. He found his trip to Russia the most intriguing. He especially loved their trips to Maui, where he enjoyed his "vacation Mai Tai's" and playing golf. He was an avid golfer, he loved all sports baseball, football and hockey. He was a die-hard fan to his Alma mater Texas Tech (go Red Raiders). He was very proud of his son's accomplishments in life, bragged to everyone he talked to. He felt blessed that he was not just a "stepdad" to his girls but that he was a dad that was very loved. He took joy in watching his grandson LJ play football. He had a love for flying and was especially proud that he held a pilot's certificate and looking forward to being behind the yoke again.
In addition to his loving wife Cheryl, Matthew is survived by his sons, Matthew Stuart IV, Forrest Stuart and wife Stephanie, Nathan Stuart; daughters, Amber Makara and husband Kevin and Alisha Gilman and husband Nathan; sisters, Wanda Smith and husband Eric, Wendy Whitted and husband Michael; nieces, Adrienne, Ashley, Lauren; nephew Eric; his seven grandchildren; and his doggie children Zach and Zoey.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich. Calling hours will be held two hours prior from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service. Burial will be private for the family.
To leave a message of condolence for Matthew 's family, please visit his memorial at www.churchandallen.com
