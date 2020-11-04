Groton - Matthew Lyon, 48, of Groton passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in New London Jan. 13, 1972, the son of the late Elsie Stafford Lyon and Malcolm H. Lyon Sr. Matt was married to Kimberly Fallon Oct. 2, 1999, in North Stonington and she survives.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton. In lieu of flowers and food, donations in his memory may be directed to the Education funds for Devin, Avery and Maerin Lyon at https://www.gofundme.com/f/education-funds-for-devin-avery-and-maerin-lyon
.
Please visit www.byles.com
to share a memory or a condolence note with the family. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of The Day.