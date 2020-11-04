Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Matthew's life story with friends and family

Share Matthew's life story with friends and family





A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton. In lieu of flowers and food, donations in his memory may be directed to the Education funds for Devin, Avery and Maerin Lyon at



Please visit

Groton - Matthew Lyon, 48, of Groton passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in New London Jan. 13, 1972, the son of the late Elsie Stafford Lyon and Malcolm H. Lyon Sr. Matt was married to Kimberly Fallon Oct. 2, 1999, in North Stonington and she survives.A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Groton Lodge of Elks, 700 Shennecossett Road, Groton. In lieu of flowers and food, donations in his memory may be directed to the Education funds for Devin, Avery and Maerin Lyon at https://www.gofundme.com/f/education-funds-for-devin-avery-and-maerin-lyon Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or a condolence note with the family. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store