Sylvia and I would like to extend to you, Kimberly/your children, your family, and Mat's brothers, whom we also met, our heartfelt sympathies and sorrow in the loss of Mat.

Both Sylvia and I were very appreciative to Mat for all the great work, and the friendship that was developed with Mat during construction of our addition. He was a true professional, hard worker, and extremely intelligent.

We must believe that he is in a better place and that his life was taken too soon.

The great memories of knowing him will always warm our hearts for he was a great human being. We also must remember to be strong so that all can gradually heal from this tremendous loss to you, family, and friends.

With deepest sympathy,

Luie and Sylvia Duran



Luis Duran

Friend