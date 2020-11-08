1/1
Matthew Clark "Matt" Lyon
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Matthew Clark "Matt" Lyon, 48, of Groton passed away tragically Saturday Oct. 31, 2020. Matt was born in New London Jan. 13, 1972, to the late Elsie Marie Lyon and Malcolm Harrison Lyon. Matt was the youngest of five children.

Matt was a graduate of Robert E. Fitch Senior High School, in the class of 1990. He worked alongside his dad and brothers at M. H. Lyon Backhoe Service for a number of years, until deciding on a career in electricity. Matt was hired by Groton Utilities as an apprentice lineman in January 2003, and moved up through the ranks, recently being promoted o line foreman. Matt was a fixer of all things, starting with BMX bikes in his parents garage to dirt bikes, cars, trucks and anything with a motor. He especially liked anything junky that he would tend to and make it new again. Matt was easy to have a chat with. His soft demeanor allowed him to be comfortable in the presence of many and come away with a friend.

Matt married Kimberly Fallon Oct. 2 1999. Together they have raised three beautiful daughters, Devin, Avery and Maerin. His children were his absolute pride and joy. We will continue seeing and hearing Matt simply by looking into his daughters' faces or listening to their sweet voices.

Matt was met in heaven by his loving mother and father, mother and father-in-law; brother and sister-in- law; and our sweet pup, Lou. He is survived by his wife and aforementioned daughters; his brothers, Jeffery (Beth), Mack and John (Lauren); and his sister Julie (Ron) Newberry. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Michelle and John Sirici, Jeffery Lyon, Mackenzie and Sydney Lyon, Olivia Lyon, Ronnie, Ryan and Jacob Newberry and Rachel and Diego Monahan.

In lieu of flowers, there has been a gofundme page set up in the girls' names for their future education - https://www.gofundme.com/f/education-funds-for-devin-avery-and- maerin-lyon. May warm winds blow softly on those whom he loved. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Groton Lodge of Elks
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
33 entries
November 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARTIN SCOTT
Friend
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your family. He was a kind man. My love and prayer go out to your family during this difficult time.
Kate French
November 6, 2020
Sylvia and I would like to extend to you, Kimberly/your children, your family, and Mat's brothers, whom we also met, our heartfelt sympathies and sorrow in the loss of Mat.
Both Sylvia and I were very appreciative to Mat for all the great work, and the friendship that was developed with Mat during construction of our addition. He was a true professional, hard worker, and extremely intelligent.
We must believe that he is in a better place and that his life was taken too soon.
The great memories of knowing him will always warm our hearts for he was a great human being. We also must remember to be strong so that all can gradually heal from this tremendous loss to you, family, and friends.
With deepest sympathy,
Luie and Sylvia Duran
Luis Duran
Friend
November 5, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Matt who was a coworker of my husband, any time I saw him out and about he would always wave and say hi, he would beep and wave at my kids if they were out playing or waiting for the bus, and for those simple acts of kindness he will be greatly missed. I can’t imagine the pain you are going through at the loss of your husband and father but please know we are lifting you up in prayer. To the Lyons clan As the granddaughter of Wes Sprinkel please know the whole Sprinkel family is thinking of you ❤
Lauren Michaud Phillips
Coworker
November 5, 2020
I first met Matt when I started at SNET as a lineman and Matt was at groton utilities ....sometimes we worked together setting joint poles as cut and kicks ...he always had a great big smile and was always a hard worker and as SNET changed to ATT and SBC and Frontier I had the chance to work with him at times and Matt always had a great big smile and always made me laugh ...it was always a pleasure to work with him.....
Paul Hamler
Coworker
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry to hear of Matt's passing.
Angela and Mohammad Rauf
Angela Rauf
Friend
November 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.Our deepest sympathy to the Lyon family.
Ray Vlaun
Friend
November 5, 2020
Please accept our sincerest condolences. Our hearts go out to each and every one of you, family and friends. May God hold you all in his arms and fill you with the light of Matt's loving memories and beautiful smile. We are praying for comfort for you during this very difficult time.
Dan & Tammy Stephen
Friend
November 5, 2020
To the Lyon family, I’m so very sorry for your loss. Matt always had a smile and hello when ever I saw him. My thoughts are with you all.
David Laffargue
Friend
November 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the whole Lyon family. You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Mark and Candy Lenihan
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Lyon family during this difficult time. I didn't know Matt, only his older brothers, but it hurts my heart just the same. Heartbreaking. I am thinking of you all and I hope you find peace and comfort in your memories of your brother.
Deanna Boyles Stewart
Friend
November 4, 2020
It is hard to fathom such a loss! Our deepest sympathies to the entire Lyon family! May God hold you all in the palm of His hand! Much Love
Mary and Bob Christina
Family
November 4, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the entire Lyons family
Robert Champagne
Friend
November 4, 2020
Always remember Matt as a sweet and very respectful young man. Shared a lot of boating and family experiences with him and his family.
Ruth Discordia
November 4, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Lyon family.
Joe Hanrahan
Friend
November 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May your many memories of Matt comfort you in these days ahead
Jude Pescatello
November 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Lyon family. May peace and beautiful memories surround you in the days to come.
Mary and Ed Priebe
Friend
November 4, 2020
Condolences to the Lyon's family from your neighbors
thomas howard
Neighbor
November 4, 2020
To Matt’s family Very Sorry for your loss
Darryn Dyer
Friend
November 4, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies for the loss of Matt, your loving husband and father. Our feeling of loss is assuaged by the knowledge that your family and friends are there to help and comfort you through this most difficult time. Our prayers are with you.
Michael & Judy Zakutansky
Coworker
November 4, 2020
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Kim, Devin, Avery and Maerin and to Jefferey, Mackie, John and Julie along with all family and friends of Matt for this tragic loss. It's just heartbreaking. I have very fond memories of Matt , esp. his beautiful smile and kind heart. Our prayers and love to all of you, Cindy, Luke and Marc
Cynthia Christina
Family
November 4, 2020
I will miss speaking & seeing Matt at the credit union. I had just spoken to him on the previous Wednesday and he was so excited regarding his new promotion. He was always a great provider, a great husband and Dad. He really loved his girls. I know it is a piece of your heart that you will never get back. Kim please hang onto all your great memories. He always spoiled you and that was the character of Matt-he was a kind soul. I will surely miss him. My prayers are with you and May God wrap his arm around you all. As for" Jeff"... I love you to the moon and back. Please take care of yourself. Love You More Etta
Etta Nelson
Friend
November 4, 2020
Sending heartfelt sympathy to the entire family. I am so sorry for your tragic loss. May God give you the strength you need.
kate sonnenburg
Friend
November 4, 2020
My condolence's to the Lyon's family.
Kathryn Landry
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
Prayers to the Lyon family through this difficult times, My condolences to the family.
Steve & Tina Robarge
Friend
November 4, 2020
Prayers and love to the entire Lyon’s family. Mathew will be missed by all that knew him. God’s speed to you all in these dark hours.
Benjamin Thomas
Friend
November 4, 2020
We can't even begin to express how very sorry we are of your loss, our hearts and prayers are with you all.
Artie and Kerry
Friend
November 4, 2020
Kimberly, Devin, Avery, Maerin and the rest of the Lyon family. So sorry to hear about Matt. Praying for all of you. Randy and Pat Dalton
Randy Dalton
November 3, 2020
To All of the Lyon Family,
Please accept our most sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved Mathew....husband, Dad, brother, son and friend. You are all such a great group and we have many happy times from the Fisherman and the Seahorse! Keep all of your wonderful memories close during this most difficult time and in the days ahead!
Kit and Jim Dick







Kit and Jim Dick
Friend
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Peter and Helen Goodwin
Peter Goodwin
November 3, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I wish you all strength and peace. God bless!
Nanci Condron
Friend
November 3, 2020
My deepest and sincere sympathy in Matthew's passing. You are all in our thoughts.
Jody and Kerry Vacca
Family
November 3, 2020
My Heartfelt Sympathy to Lyons Family & Relatives, Friend's.... Kathy P.
Kathleen Pollard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved