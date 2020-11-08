Groton - Matthew Clark "Matt" Lyon, 48, of Groton passed away tragically Saturday Oct. 31, 2020. Matt was born in New London Jan. 13, 1972, to the late Elsie Marie Lyon and Malcolm Harrison Lyon. Matt was the youngest of five children.
Matt was a graduate of Robert E. Fitch Senior High School, in the class of 1990. He worked alongside his dad and brothers at M. H. Lyon Backhoe Service for a number of years, until deciding on a career in electricity. Matt was hired by Groton Utilities as an apprentice lineman in January 2003, and moved up through the ranks, recently being promoted o line foreman. Matt was a fixer of all things, starting with BMX bikes in his parents garage to dirt bikes, cars, trucks and anything with a motor. He especially liked anything junky that he would tend to and make it new again. Matt was easy to have a chat with. His soft demeanor allowed him to be comfortable in the presence of many and come away with a friend.
Matt married Kimberly Fallon Oct. 2 1999. Together they have raised three beautiful daughters, Devin, Avery and Maerin. His children were his absolute pride and joy. We will continue seeing and hearing Matt simply by looking into his daughters' faces or listening to their sweet voices.
Matt was met in heaven by his loving mother and father, mother and father-in-law; brother and sister-in- law; and our sweet pup, Lou. He is survived by his wife and aforementioned daughters; his brothers, Jeffery (Beth), Mack and John (Lauren); and his sister Julie (Ron) Newberry. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Michelle and John Sirici, Jeffery Lyon, Mackenzie and Sydney Lyon, Olivia Lyon, Ronnie, Ryan and Jacob Newberry and Rachel and Diego Monahan.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a gofundme page set up in the girls' names for their future education - https://www.gofundme.com/f/education-funds-for-devin-avery-and-
maerin-lyon. May warm winds blow softly on those whom he loved. Please visit www.byles.com
