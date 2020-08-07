Pawcatuck - Matthew D. Brant, 49, of Courtland Street, Pawcatuck passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 25, 1971.



Matthew is survived by a son Alexander Brant from Colorado; his parents, C. Lewis and Barbara (Banning) Brant of North Stonington; a brother Richard and his wife Nancy of Billerica, Mass.; nieces, Katherine Serra of Westerly, R.I., Lauren Brant of Pawcatuck, and Jennifer Brant of Boston, Mass. He was predeceased by a brother "Kip" Brant.



He attended Wheeler High School and had been employed at the Westerly Walmart for the last 25 years.



A Memorial Service will announced at a later date, when it is safer to gather.



